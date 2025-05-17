Did you grow golden potatoes to fund guarantee schemes?

May 17, 2025

Former MP Prathap Simha mocks CM Siddaramaiah for taking credit for Guarantees funded by taxpayers

Mysuru: “Did you grow golden potatoes and golden sugarcane in Siddaramanahundi and use the money earned from it to provide Rs. 2,000 to housewives under the Guarantee Scheme?” This was the question posed by former MP Prathap Simha to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah.

Speaking to journalists during the Tiranga Yatra held in Mysuru yesterday in honour of the Soldiers who carried out Operation Sindoor, Simha responded to Siddaramaiah’s statement that credit for the attack on Pakistan should go solely to the Defence Forces.

“Why do you always claim that you are giving Rs. 2,000 to the women of Karnataka as if it is from your own pocket, while in fact it is being given from taxpayers’ money?” he asked.

He went on to question why credit was not being given to taxpayers: “Why are you taking the credit? You boast about funding the Guarantee Scheme, but when it comes to war, you insist that only Soldiers deserve the credit.”

Simha added, “People have credited Narendra Modi for his strong leadership. Why does it bother you when Modi receives credit?” He also questioned, “During the Mumbai attacks, the UPA Government under Dr. Manmohan Singh was in power. Why didn’t they launch an attack on Pakistan then?”

He emphasised that Narendra Modi had given the Defence Forces the freedom and strength they needed, and said, “He has accomplished what you Congress people could not. You are jealous of people giving credit to Narendra Modi’s leadership.”

Reacting strongly to MLA Kothur G. Manjunath’s statement that India had not waged war against Pakistan but had merely launched four fighter jets, Simha criticised the MLA, saying that Manjunath understands only real estate deals: “He can exactly quote the price per square foot of land contracts, but does he truly understand what war means?”

Simha remarked that if one were to ask senior Congress leader Shashi Tharoor, he would provide the correct explanation.

He also reacted to Education Minister Madhu Bangarappa’s claim that the BrahMos missile was developed during Dr. Manmohan Singh’s tenure, saying such statements arise when individuals like him become Ministers.

“Everyone knows Madhu Bangarappa’s educational background — where he studied and how much he studied,” Simha said. “That is why I always say educated individuals should enter politics. Literate Ministers would not make such statements.”

He concluded by saying, Balochistan should have been integrated into India during independence, but due to what he termed the incompetence of leaders like Jawaharlal Nehru, it was handed over to Pakistan. “Now, under Modi’s leadership, Balochistan should consider joining India and fulfilling their long-standing aspirations,” he said.