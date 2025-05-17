Operation Sindoor: SWR Mysuru holds Flag March in honour of soldiers
News

Operation Sindoor: SWR Mysuru holds Flag March in honour of soldiers

May 17, 2025

Mysuru: In a spirited celebration of national pride and unity, the Mysuru Division of South Western Railway (SWR) conducted a vibrant Flag March yesterday starting from Mysuru Railway Station to Field Marshal K.M. Cariappa Circle (Metropole Circle) on JLB Road.

The march was organised to honour and express solidarity with Operation Sindoor, a mission symbolising the commitment and sacrifices of the nation’s protectors.

The event witnessed participation from Railway officers and staff, who marched with patriotic fervour, showcasing their unwavering support for the cause.

The Flag March not only fostered a sense of unity but also highlighted the Indian Railways’ role in upholding national values.

ABOUT

Mysuru’s favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 45 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it’s readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

CONTACT

Academy News Papers Private Limited, Publishers, Star of Mysore & Mysuru Mithra, 15-C, Industrial ‘A’ Layout, Bannimantap, Mysuru-570015. Phone no. – 0821 249 6520

To advertise on Star of Mysore, email us at

Online Edition: [email protected]
Print Editon: [email protected]
For News/Press Release: [email protected]

Searching