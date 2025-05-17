Operation Sindoor: SWR Mysuru holds Flag March in honour of soldiers

May 17, 2025

Mysuru: In a spirited celebration of national pride and unity, the Mysuru Division of South Western Railway (SWR) conducted a vibrant Flag March yesterday starting from Mysuru Railway Station to Field Marshal K.M. Cariappa Circle (Metropole Circle) on JLB Road.

The march was organised to honour and express solidarity with Operation Sindoor, a mission symbolising the commitment and sacrifices of the nation’s protectors.

The event witnessed participation from Railway officers and staff, who marched with patriotic fervour, showcasing their unwavering support for the cause.

The Flag March not only fostered a sense of unity but also highlighted the Indian Railways’ role in upholding national values.