‘Just name change won’t help unless officials change mindset’
News

‘Just name change won’t help unless officials change mindset’

May 17, 2025

Former CITB Chairman D. Madegowda on Govt. forming ‘Mysuru Development Authority’

Mysuru: Reacting to the Government’s decision to rename the Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) as the Mysuru Development Authority (MDA), former City Improvement Trust Board (CITB) Chairman D. Madegowda said that a mere name change does not equate to public welfare.

True reform, he stressed, can only come through a shift in the approach and attitude of those working within the Authority.

“In its early days, the City Improvement Trust Board earned people’s trust because it functioned with honesty and a clear commitment to urban development and public good. Elected representatives, officials and staff served with sincerity, which is why the word ‘Trust’ was not just in the name but in the spirit of the institution,” Madegowda recalled.

He noted that when CITB was renamed MUDA, the sense of public trust began to erode. “People began to lose faith in the institution. Whether real development happened under MUDA or whether the city suffered setbacks is still open to debate.”

“Now, after years of disillusionment, the name has been changed again — to Mysuru Development Authority (MDA). But unless the mindset of those within the system changes, the renaming exercise will be meaningless. Neither the people nor the Government will benefit and the stains on governance will persist,” he said.

ABOUT

Mysuru’s favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 45 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it’s readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

CONTACT

Academy News Papers Private Limited, Publishers, Star of Mysore & Mysuru Mithra, 15-C, Industrial ‘A’ Layout, Bannimantap, Mysuru-570015. Phone no. – 0821 249 6520

To advertise on Star of Mysore, email us at

Online Edition: [email protected]
Print Editon: [email protected]
For News/Press Release: [email protected]

Searching