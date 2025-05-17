May 17, 2025

Hundreds donate blood to show support to Indian Defence Forces

When it comes to National security, nobody should play politics: Sait

Mysuru: The Mysuru District Administration, in collaboration with Health and Family Welfare Department, Mysuru City Corporation (MCC), Lions Blood Centre Jeevadhara, MLA Tanveer Sait, and other organisations, conducted a mega blood donation camp at Beedi Workers’ Hospital on Azeez Sait Double Road in Kalyangiri, today.

The camp, held under the motto ‘Citizens of the country are with the soldiers,’ aims to collect 1,000 units of blood.

Doctors and medical staff from Narayana Hrudayalaya, Alpha Hospital and Al Ansar Hospital conducted preliminary tests for the donors. Blood collection was managed by the staff of K.R. Hospital and Lions Jeevadhara. Volunteers from Team Tanveer Sait, dressed in white T-shirts, distributed fruits to donors.

Speaking to media, MLA and former Minister Tanveer Sait described the camp as a unique initiative following Operation Sindoor, intended to send a strong message of support to soldiers who demonstrated exceptional commitment during the military operation.

“When it comes to National security, politics should take a backseat and no one should provoke others in haste. Our soldiers guarding the borders are akin to God,” he said.

Addressing public concerns, the MLA added that the Central Government should provide complete information about Operation Sindoor. The intelligence failure that led to the Pahalgam killings in Kashmir on Apr. 22 cannot be overlooked. It is the responsibility of those in charge to disclose the facts. “If the truth is revealed, we will certainly applaud them,” asserted Sait.

Reaffirming his patriotism, Tanveer Sait said, “Regardless of what others say, the country comes first for me and I take pride in its progress. I stand with every soldier and am ready to serve the nation as an Indian.”

When asked about Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar’s aspirations to become Chief Minister and his recent remarks hinting at an auspicious time ahead, Sait praised him, saying, “It was D.K. Shivakumar who propelled the party to power during difficult times.”

Regarding the upcoming Cabinet reshuffle, Tanveer Sait expressed confidence in his chances of being inducted, while acknowledging that some Ministers will be dropped.

