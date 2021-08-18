Festival rush at city markets

August 18, 2021

MCC orders shifting of Devaraja Flower Market to J.K. Grounds

Mysore/Mysuru: Mysureans are well aware of the fact that the flower section at Devaraja Market in city is very congested and thousands of people throng the market to buy flowers during festival season.

In order to safeguard the public amid COVID-19 pandemic, Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) has been facilitating shifting of flower market during festival time since last year. This time too the Flower Market was to be shifted to J.K. Grounds from Aug. 18 to 20 keeping in mind the Varamahalakshmi Festival to be celebrated Friday (Aug. 20).

However, as the flower market shifting order was issued only this noon by the MCC, people had already thronged the Devaraja Market, Chikkagadiyara area and footpaths of Dhanvantri Road near J.K. Grounds for festival shopping.

With just two days left for the festival, markets and major Circles and roads across the city — Hebbal Main Road, Abhishek Circle, Sankranti Circle, Ramakrishnanagar Circle and Agrahara Circle — witnessed heavy rush with people, especially women crowding the place to purchase puja items. Maintaining social distancing was out of question.

Shivarampet, Santhepet, D.D. Urs Road, Gandhi Square, Sayyaji Rao Road too witnessed huge traffic. Women were seen crowding fancy stores and saree shops too in view of the festival.

It may be recalled, the MCC had shifted the flower market to J.K. Grounds last year too during Varamahalakshmi festival (July 29 to 31), Gowri-Ganesha festival (Aug.19 to 22) and Ayudha Puja and Vijayadashami festival (Oct. 23 to 25).