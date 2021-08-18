Maharaja PU College announces admission list: Students jostle to find their names

August 18, 2021

Mysore/Mysuru: The over a century-old Maharaja PU College on JLB road in city witnessed a heavy rush of students this morning with the College announcing the first list of students who are eligible for admission for all the three streams — Science, Commerce and Arts.

As the SSLC exam (2020-21) results this year is at an all time high (99.99 percent) with the Government promoting all students to the next class in the wake of COVID crisis, there has been an additional pressure on all PU Colleges, including Government, aided and unaided Colleges Statewide for admission to first PUC.

Likewise, the Government-run Maharaja PU College too is facing a big demand for admission with the College receiving a whopping 2,965 applications for 1,100 seats, collectively from the three streams, which meant that there were approximately three applications for every seat on an average.

The College, after scrutinising all the applications, announced the first admission list, containing the names of 800 students and the list was put up at the notice board this morning.

After learning that the College had published the first list, hundreds of students converged at the campus and jostled with each other in curiosity to find whether their name found mention in the list. The crowd got only bigger with each passing hour as students began to arrive along with their parents, guardians, friends or relatives.

COVID appropriate behaviour was given a go by with most students failing to adhere to it and the College authorities too allegedly remaining negligent for enforcement of COVID norms. The absence of Police to control the crowd too contributed for rampant COVID guidelines violations at the campus.

According to College sources, this year a good number of students from villages across Mandya district had applied along with local students and this had resulted in additional pressure on admissions.

Pointing out that most of the students who find mention in the first list have scored more than 90 percent in SSLC, they said that the admission is based as per merit and reservation for General Category, OBC and SC/ST students.

The College had started issuing applications just a couple of days after the SSLC results were announced last week, by charging Rs.25 as application fee.