Diesel theft a burning issue at MCC Council Meeting

Mysuru: The issue of diesel theft from vehicles of Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) kicked up a storm at the Council meeting of MCC yesterday. Opposition (BJP) leader B.V. Manjunath raised the issue and alleged that diesel is being stolen and marketed outside by some unscrupulous elements and the videos of the theft is being widely circulated in social media bringing disrepute to the civic body, he said.

The meeting was held at Nalwadi Krishnaraja Hall under the chairmanship of Mayor Pushpalatha Jagannath. Manjunath said that though there were several complaints of diesel theft, the MCC has acted on it. Giving details, he said that videos of fuel theft on H.D. Kote Road and J.P. Nagar are circulating in the social media.

He said that a tipper belonging to MCC (KA-09-C-9915) was spotted parked on H.D. Kote Road on Dec.14, where diesel was being pumped out of the vehicle, filled in cans and being transported to other vehicles. “Contract driver Mahadeva and one more assistant were found selling diesel and I have submitted proof to Mayor and MCC Commissioner,” he said.

He demanded immediate registration of criminal cases against the accused. He also said that while accounting for the diesel and petrol at fuel pump inside the MCC premises, people managing the pump give excuse that a large amount of fuel evaporates during summer. “Looking at the way diesel is being stolen and sold openly, there must be an investigation into how much fuel is filled at the pump and how many litres have been utilised by MCC members and officials,” he said.

Manjunath urged the MCC authorities to install advanced technologies like biometric system and double locks to prevent fuel theft and ensure that there is proper accounting while receiving fuel stocks and also while dispensing the same to the vehicles.

Injustice meted out to Pourakarmikas

Grave injustice is meted out to contract Pourakarmikas as their wages are cut even if they take sick leave. Manjunath said that while the MCC pays full wages to the contractor, the contractor cuts the wages of Pourakarmikas even if they don’t report to work for a day or two due to illness.

Corporator Arif Hussain drew the attention of the Council towards the damage caused to the roads by people who dig them up to insert shamiyanas. He said that many public and private events are held on the main roads and apart from inconveniencing road users, the organisers dig holes to insert shamiyanas. This must be prevented and it must be made mandatory for event organisers to take permission from the MCC before digging holes, he felt.

Footpath vendor menace

Corporator Lokesh Piya raised the issue of several footpath vendors who are spoiling the beauty of the streets. He said that unregulated footpath vending was one of the main reasons for Mysuru to miss out on the Cleanest City Tag.

Vendors rule the streets, transforming main thorough fares into street food hubs, leaving behind mounds of garbage and blocking free movement of pedestrians and traffic, he said. Apart from residential areas, street hawkers occupy the main tourist thoroughfares and set up tents thereby blocking the roads and dirtying the whole atmosphere.

Pavements that are reserved for pedestrians have been usurped, be it the Sayyaji Rao Road, Raja Marga from the Mysore Palace to Bannimantap and even its extension till LIC Circle or footpath near T.K. Layout – almost all the footpaths have been occupied. He demanded the authorities to vacate the street vendors and shift them to designated street vending zones.

Bar near Zoo

Ward 52 Corporator Chayadevi raised the issue of a hotel near the Mysuru Zoo on Lokranjan Road being given permission by the MCC to open a bar and restaurant. She said that thousands of women and children come to the Zoo on a daily basis and opening a bar right near the Zoo will create more trouble. Also, this will sully the image of Mysuru that boasts of being a heritage and a clean city, she said.

Chayadevi demanded the MCC authorities to cancel the permission given to the hotel to open the bar and restaurant.

Rs. 35 lakh grant

Mayor Pushpalatha Jagannath announced a grant of Rs. 35 lakh for every ward for development works. The Corporators are expected to draw up an action plan for the works to be undertaken in their wards and tenders will be awarded. Payments will be made after three months of completing the works, the Mayor said. The grant came in response to the demand by several Corporators to release Rs. 1 crore to each ward as developmental works have come to a standstill.

Get online birth and death certificates through eJanMa

Mysuru, Dec.28- People in Mysuru can now get their birth and death certificates online. All one has to do is go to this ejanma.kar.nic.in and apply for it. The facility will be made available in 15 days and certificates can be obtained in any of the nine MCC zones.

Raising the issue at the Council meeting, Corporator M.V. Ramprasad told the Council that people are being made to run from pillar to post to obtain either a birth certificate or a death certificate. “People stand in long queues for certificates and many times they are turned away citing lack of resources, technical glitches and lack of internet connectivity,” he said.

Former Mayor Ayub Khan and SBM Manju too raised the issue and said that people living in highly populated areas in Mysuru face a great difficulty to register birth and deaths as there is no proper system to do the same.

Replying to the concerns, MCC Health Officer Dr. D.G. Nagaraju said that the State Government’s eJanMa online birth and death certificate registration facility is being implemented across the State, especially in Mysuru and Bengaluru. He said that the software is being tested in Bengaluru and Mysuru and is likely to be finalised in another fortnight.

He said that the e-janma site provides details on all births, deaths and still births electronically registered in Karnataka. The births, deaths and still births that occur in rural areas are registered in eJanMa by Village Accountants through Nada Kacheri at Hobli level.

The births, deaths and still births that occurred in the Sub Registration Units (Govt. Medical Institutions PHC/CHC) are also registered in eJanMa and certificates are issued in the Institution itself, he said. In case, one has to include name of the child in birth certificate, one can contact respective Registrars and Sub Registrars (Village Accountants and Medical Officers).

In the eJanMa website, one can check your application status and statistical report as well. One can check whether a birth or death certificate is verified, Nagaraju added.

New complaints app

Citizens need not visit their respective zonal offices in order to bring civic issues to the notice of the officials. MCC will soon introduce an app that will enable them to raise complaints directly with the officials concerned. The system is meant to ring in greater accountability since complaints will be stored on the app, and the response closely monitored by higher officers.

Residents were currently using the Swachhata App and there have been many complaints of technical glitches with the app. On how the new app would work, MCC Commissioner K.H. Jagadeesha said that once a user uploads problems on to the app, the official concerned is alerted and the official will have to address it within a stipulated time period.

The interactive app will be available across platforms and will enable residents to make suggestions on improving the city’s overall living standards.

