Dismantle drug networks ahead of New Year: Addl. SP
News

Dismantle drug networks ahead of New Year: Addl. SP

December 27, 2025

Mysore/Mysuru: Additional Superintendent of Police (Addl.SP) C. Mallik has directed officers to intensify action against drug supply as New Year celebrations approach.

He made the remarks while chairing a district-level Narco Coordination Centre (NCORD) meeting at the Deputy Commissioner’s Office yesterday.

Highlighting the expanding network of narcotics, Mallik stressed the need to create awareness among the public and students about the harmful effects of drugs.

Awareness programmes should be conducted in schools and colleges, particularly around shops near campuses, he said. He also recommended installing CCTV cameras on school premises and urged teachers to monitor vulnerable areas closely.

Mallik advised that banners with anti-drug slogans be displayed in public spaces and near educational institutions. He emphasised taking strict action to curb drug abuse among students and encouraged citizens to report any information regarding drug trafficking and smuggling to the police.

DCP (Crime and Traffic) K.S. Sundar Raj, ASI Nagaraj Nayak, and other district-level officers attended the meeting.

ABOUT

Mysuru’s favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 45 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it’s readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

CONTACT

Academy News Papers Private Limited, Publishers, Star of Mysore & Mysuru Mithra, 15-C, Industrial ‘A’ Layout, Bannimantap, Mysuru-570015. Phone no. – 0821 249 6520

To advertise on Star of Mysore, email us at

Online Edition: [email protected]
Print Editon: [email protected]
For News/Press Release: [email protected]

Searching