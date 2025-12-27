Dismantle drug networks ahead of New Year: Addl. SP

December 27, 2025

Mysore/Mysuru: Additional Superintendent of Police (Addl.SP) C. Mallik has directed officers to intensify action against drug supply as New Year celebrations approach.

He made the remarks while chairing a district-level Narco Coordination Centre (NCORD) meeting at the Deputy Commissioner’s Office yesterday.

Highlighting the expanding network of narcotics, Mallik stressed the need to create awareness among the public and students about the harmful effects of drugs.

Awareness programmes should be conducted in schools and colleges, particularly around shops near campuses, he said. He also recommended installing CCTV cameras on school premises and urged teachers to monitor vulnerable areas closely.

Mallik advised that banners with anti-drug slogans be displayed in public spaces and near educational institutions. He emphasised taking strict action to curb drug abuse among students and encouraged citizens to report any information regarding drug trafficking and smuggling to the police.

DCP (Crime and Traffic) K.S. Sundar Raj, ASI Nagaraj Nayak, and other district-level officers attended the meeting.