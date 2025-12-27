Killing of Hindus in Bangladesh: Hindu Organisations take out torchlight march in city

December 27, 2025

Mysore/Mysuru: Strongly condemning the brutal killing of Hindus and attacks on Hindu temples in neighbouring Bangladesh, Hindu Organisations took out a mega torchlight march in city last evening to register their protest.

“Attacks, atrocities and violence against Hindus is increasing by the day in poll-bound Bangladesh, which the international community should condemn in the strongest of terms. Also, the International Community should come together to end terrorism and must exert pressure on the Bangladesh Government to create a conducive atmosphere for the conduct of a free and fair elections,” the protesters maintained.

Strongly condemning the silence of vested interests in India over attacks on Bangladeshi Hindus, the protesters termed these interests as pseudo secularists and urged the Government to take measures for ending the violence against Bangladeshi Hindus.

The march, which commenced from Town Hall, passed through Vasavi Circle in front of Devaraja Market, D. Devaraj Urs Road and JLB Road, before culminating at Field Marshal K.M. Cariappa Circle (Hotel Metropole Circle). The protesters, led by MP Yaduveer Wadiyar, raised slogans such as Navella Ondu-Navella Hindu and Yene Barali Oggattu Irali.

Members of various organisations including Mysuru Rakshana Vedike, Sri Ramasene, Yuva Brigade, Veer Savarkar Yuva Balaga, Rajasthani Vishnu Samaj, Mysuru Hanumantotsava Samiti, Hindu Mahasabha, Team Mysuru, Hindu Jagarana Vedike and Vishwa Hindu Parishat, took part in the march.

Dr. N. Chandrashekar of Aadithya Hospital, Avadhootha Arjun Guruji, Akhila Karnataka Brahmana Mahasabha District President D.T. Prakash, Advocate Paduvarahalli M. Ramakrishna, leaders of various Hindu organisations — M.K. Prem Kumar, Sanjay, Rakesh Bhat, Nanjangud Chandru, Jeevan Kumar and others were present.