K.R. Hospital bio-waste shed catches fire

December 27, 2025

Mysore/Mysuru: Panic gripped areas surrounding K.R. Hospital as the bio-waste shed engulfed in flames leaving out thick smoke. The incident occurred yesterday afternoon at about 3.30 pm at the shed located behind Nursing College where the old beds, bedspreads and other materials were stored.

According to sources, the coir used for the beds initially caught fire and later spread to other materials emitting thick smoke towards J.K. Grounds located adjacent to Cheluvamba Hospital.

On noticing the fire, members of the general public informed the Fire personnel who rushed to the spot and doused the fire.

On receiving the information, Medical Superintendents of both K.R. Hospital and Cheluvamba Hospital arrived at the spot along with other officials and conducted an inspection.

It is said, welding works which was being done in the new building complex located next to shed caused the fire. Though, the hospital staff tried to douse the fire it yielded no result.

Speaking to Star of Mysore, MMC&RI Dean & Director Dr. K.R. Dakshayani said that the unused beds stored in bio-waste shed had caught fire accidentally while the welding works was being carried out in the adjacent building. The fire-fighters doused the fire and no injuries have been reported.