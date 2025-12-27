BJP questions Police, seeks NIA probe

December 27, 2025

Mysore/Mysuru: Raising suspicions over the helium cylinder blast that occurred while a balloon was being filled near Jayamarthanda Gate of Mysore Palace on Thursday night, State BJP OBC Morcha President Raghu R. Kautilya said the incident has created fear among city residents.

Addressing a press conference at the BJP office in Chamarajapuram this morning, Raghu said a series of disturbing incidents in and around the Palace area over the past couple of months had caused concern among Mysureans. Recalling the kidnapping, rape and murder of a young balloon seller in the Palace vicinity a few months ago, he said such incidents had shaken public confidence.

Alleging that District In-charge Minister Dr. H.C. Mahadevappa had taken the blast lightly, Raghu questioned the efficiency of the State Intelligence wing and the functioning of the Police. “The helium cylinder blast has raised several suspicions. The Police must investigate why and how the balloon vendor stayed in a lodge for several days and examine his activities as well,” he said.

Demanding a National Investigation Agency (NIA) probe to unearth all aspects of the incident, Raghu warned that the State Government would be solely responsible if any catastrophic incident occurred in or around the Palace, which attracts thousands of visitors from across the country every day. He also called for tightening Palace security and taking action against footpath encroachments around the heritage site.

City BJP president L. Nagendra, who also addressed the press meet, alleged that the State Government had treated the blast incident casually. “Thousands of domestic and international tourists visit the famed Mysore Palace and Chamundi Hill every day. Such shocking incidents create a sense of insecurity among tourists and will adversely impact tourism,” he said.

Alleging a breakdown of law and order in Mysuru, Nagendra said the city was gripped by safety concerns and urged the City Police Commissioner to take stronger measures to ensure the security of residents.

Former Mayor Shivakumar, party office-bearers M.P. Rajesh, Mahesh Raje Urs, Paduvarahalli Ramakrishna and others were present.