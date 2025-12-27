Absence of CCTV footage hampers blast probe

December 27, 2025

Despite 150 cameras and PTZ coverage at gates, sequence of events goes uncaptured

Mysore/Mysuru: As the investigation deepens into the helium cylinder blast where three persons were killed, including the balloon vendor, investigators are grappling with several gaps and limited leads.

A major hurdle in the investigation has been the absence of usable CCTV footage. Police sources said that a flex board obstructed the line of sight between a nearby camera and the blast site, depriving investigators of crucial visuals.

With technical evidence forming a key component of modern policing, CCTV footage often helps reconstruct events and identify suspects. However, in this case, the lack of clear visuals has hampered efforts to piece together the sequence of events before and after the explosion.

So far, apart from around two kg of helium powder seized from the blast site and the personal belongings of the deceased balloon vendor, Saleem, no major recoveries have been made.

Police also searched the rooms of a lodge in Mandi Mohalla where Saleem and four others from two families had been staying for the past fortnight. However, investigators could recover only clothes belonging to the deceased, with no other material evidence found.

The two other balloon vendors, who were with Saleem at the time of the incident, have been detained and are being questioned. Police have also recovered Saleem’s mobile phone from the blast site and recorded statements from his wife, who was staying with him at the lodge.

Moved shortly before blast

Police sources said that Saleem was selling balloons near the Varaha Gate, the main entrance of the Palace, a few minutes before the incident.

He later moved towards the Jayamarthanda Gate, where the explosion occurred at around 8.30 pm. “Had the cylinder exploded near the Varaha Gate, the impact could have been far more severe due to the heavy crowd,” a source said.

Chemical mix suspected

According to preliminary findings by Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) experts, the blast may have been triggered by the mixing of sodium powder and other chemicals beyond permissible limits inside the cylinder. Detailed forensic analysis is awaited.

CCTV blind spot

There are nearly 150 CCTV cameras installed in and around the Mysore Palace premises, including 360-degree pan-tilt-zoom (PTZ) cameras at entry and exit gates. However, none of the cameras captured visuals of the blast, Police sources said.

Vendor regulation concerns

Police have identified around 250 roadside vendors and hawkers operating around the Palace, along with nearly 50 touts allegedly involved in misleading tourists and diverting them to shops in return for commission.

Sources said that Mysore Palace Board has written at least 11 letters to the City Police Commissioner — including four routed through the Deputy Commissioner’s office — seeking action against unauthorised vendors, but no concrete steps have been taken so far.