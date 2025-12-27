Brother dies of shock after sister’s death

December 27, 2025

Mysore/Mysuru: Shocked by the death of his sister in the helium cylinder blast outside the Jayamarthanda Gate of Mysore Palace on Thursday night, a man reportedly died of cardiac arrest in city this morning. Parameshwar (60), elder brother of Manjula and a resident of K.T. Street in Mysuru, passed away around 6.30 am.

Deep distress

He had visited his sister at K.R. Hospital on Friday, where she was undergoing treatment for grievous injuries sustained in the blast. Family members said, he was deeply distressed over her condition and went into severe shock after learning of her death later that evening.

Meanwhile, the post-mortem of Manjula’s body was conducted this morning, after which her mortal remains were taken to her residence at Chamalapura Beedhi in Nanjangud, where her last rites were performed later in the day.

Compensation sought for daughter

Relatives of Lakshmi, another victim who died in the blast, visited the K.R. Hospital mortuary, where her body was kept.

Speaking to Star of Mysore, Lakshmi’s relatives, who had arrived from her native P. Hosahalli in Mandya, demanded that the Government deposit the compensation amount in the name of her daughter, Dimple.

They said that Dimple, a bright student and class topper, should be assured continued support for her education. The family added that both Dimple and her father, Rajesh, were inconsolable following the tragedy. It is learnt that Lakshmi’s body was taken to her native after the post-mortem for the last rites.