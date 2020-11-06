Distribution of blankets mark B.Y. Vijayendra’s birthday

November 6, 2020

Mysore/Mysuru: Distribution of blankets and face masks to the shelterless marked the birthday celebrations of BJP leader B.Y. Vijayendra, son of Chief Minister B.S.Yediyurappa in the city yesterday.

More than 100 blankets and 500 face masks were distributed at a programme organised under the aegis of B.Y. Vijayendra Fans Association, near Sri Saibaba Temple on Thyagaraja Road here.

MUDA Chairman H.V. Rajeev, member Lakshmidevi, BJP leader Yashaswini Somashekar, District Brahmins Association President D.T. Prakash, Jeevadhara Blood Bank Centre Director Girish and others were present.