DC directs officials to organise skill training programmes
News

DC directs officials to organise skill training programmes

November 6, 2020

Mysore/Mysuru: In a bid to promote skill development among youths, Deputy Commissioner Rohini Sindhuri has asked the District Skill Development Centre to take measures for organising skill training classes at the earliest.

She was presiding over a review meeting of District Skill Mission at her office here recently.

Noting that skill development programmes have taken a back seat following the outbreak of the deadly COVID-19 pandemic, she said that the officials must take measures for setting up of new Skill Development Centres at Mysuru and Nanjangud. Calling for continuous co-operation with private institutions for imparting skill training, she instructed the officials to prepare an action plan on creating job opportunities in the coming days.

She further directed to ensure that the grants under the  Prime Minister’s Atmanirbhar Fund reaches the street vendors and other targetted beneficiaries. District Skill Development Officer Shivanna, MCC Additional Commissioner N.M. Shashikumar, Joint Director of Agriculture Dr. M. Mahanteshappa and other officials were present.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

ABOUT

Mysuru’s favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 41 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it’s readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

CONTACT

Academy News Papers Private Limited, Publishers, Star of Mysore & Mysuru Mithra, 15-C, Industrial ‘A’ Layout, Bannimantap, Mysuru-570015. Phone no. – 0821 249 6520

To advertise on Star of Mysore, email us at

Online Edition: [email protected]
Print Editon: [email protected]
For News/Press Release: [email protected]

Searching