DC directs officials to organise skill training programmes

November 6, 2020

Mysore/Mysuru: In a bid to promote skill development among youths, Deputy Commissioner Rohini Sindhuri has asked the District Skill Development Centre to take measures for organising skill training classes at the earliest.

She was presiding over a review meeting of District Skill Mission at her office here recently.

Noting that skill development programmes have taken a back seat following the outbreak of the deadly COVID-19 pandemic, she said that the officials must take measures for setting up of new Skill Development Centres at Mysuru and Nanjangud. Calling for continuous co-operation with private institutions for imparting skill training, she instructed the officials to prepare an action plan on creating job opportunities in the coming days.

She further directed to ensure that the grants under the Prime Minister’s Atmanirbhar Fund reaches the street vendors and other targetted beneficiaries. District Skill Development Officer Shivanna, MCC Additional Commissioner N.M. Shashikumar, Joint Director of Agriculture Dr. M. Mahanteshappa and other officials were present.