SWR Mysuru constitutes five Sub-Divisional Business Development Units to boost freight traffic

November 6, 2020

Mysore/Mysuru: To give a push to freight traffic and to enable ease of doing business, the South Western Railway (SWR), Mysuru Division, had set up Business Development Unit (BDU) in July following directives from the Ministry of Railways. The move was intended to strengthen the share of the Railway in traditional commodities carried and to make a foray into miscellaneous non-bulk goods.

BDU formed at Divisional-level acts as a single-window for freight business. It aims to attract road traffic and to double the freight volume.

Because of SWR Mysuru Division BDU’s sustained marketing efforts, the Division captured new traffic of commodities like Automobile, Nestle products, Arecanuts, Ginger, etc. The Division has recorded around 16 percent increase in freight loading for October compared to last year.

To give a push to the transportation of agricultural products through Kisan Special, selected agriculture commodities are given concession up to 50 percent.

To further boost the loading and to improve customer experience, the new Divisional Railway Manager (DRM) of Mysuru Division, Rahul Agarwal, has taken initiative to form BDUs at sub-divisional levels, including Subramanya Road, Hassan/Arsikere, Mysuru, Shivamogga and Davangere comprising Supervisors from Commercial and Operating Departments.

Mysuru Division assures customers a conducive environment at all loading points and customers have been asked to put forward their valuable suggestions/genuine grievances for hassle-free transportation of their goods and ensure that even minor irritants in the processes would be addressed on priority. The name and contact numbers of respective staff are as under:

Sl. No Station Name Staff Name Mobile Number

1. Subramanya Road, Vital Naik- 8197176888, Devappa Naik-9731667942

2. Hassan/Arsikere, Ambarish -9731667982, Shivshankar 9731667919

3. Shivamogga, Vishwanath Naik-9739579198, Nagaraj-9731667924

4. Mysuru, Srinivas- 9731647870, Karthik-8884303801

5. Davangere, Shankaranand-9900971078, Shivamurthy-9731667916

For details, customers can download SWIFT application developed by South Western Railway from Google Playstore, according to a press release from Priya Shetty, Divisional Commercial Manager and Sr. PRO.