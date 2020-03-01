Trains Cancelled, Diverted Rescheduled & Regulated
March 1, 2020

Mysore/Mysuru: The following trains will be cancelled / partially cancelled / diverted / rescheduled / regulated due to safety related works — 2-day Non-Interlocking at Karadi and 1-day at Banasandra Stations — for commissioning of doubling of track on Arsikere-Tumakuru Section over Mysuru Division as detailed below:

CANCELLATION

1. Train No. 56913 KSR Bengaluru – Hubballi Passenger commencing journey from KSR Bengaluru on Mar.2.

2. Train No. 56914 Hubballi – KSR Bengaluru Passenger commencing journey from Hubballi on Mar.2 and 3.

3. Train No.56515 / 56516 KSR Bengaluru – Hubballi – KSR Bengaluru Passenger commencing journey from both sides on Mar.2 and 3.

4. Train No. 56909/56910 KSR Bengaluru – Hosapete – KSR Bengaluru Passenger commencing journey from both sides on Mar.2.

5. Train No. 56911 KSR Bengaluru – Hubballi Passenger commencing journey from KSR Bengaluru on Mar.2 and 3.

6. Train No. 56912 Hubballi – KSR Bengaluru Passenger commencing journey from Hubballi on Mar.2.

7. Train No. 56277/56278 Chikmagalur – Yesvantpur – Chikmagalur Passenger commencing journey from both sides on Mar.2 and 3.

8. Train No. 56227 KSR Bengaluru – Shivamogga Town Passenger commencing journey from KSR Bengaluru on Mar.2.

9. Train No. 56228 Shivamogga Town – KSR Bengaluru Passenger commencing journey from Shivamogga Town on Mar.3.

10. Train No. 56223 KSR Bengaluru – Arsikere Passenger commencing journey from KSR Bengaluru on Mar.2.

11. Train No. 56224 Arsikere – KSR Bengaluru Passenger commencing journey from Arsikere on Mar.3.

12. Train No. 17326 Mysuru – Belagavi Vishvamanav Express commencing journey from Mysuru on Mar.2 and 3.

13. Train No. 17325 Belagavi – Mysuru Vishvamanav Express commencing journey from Belagavi on Mar.3 and 4.

14. Train No. 16579/16580 Yesvantpur – Shivamogga Town – Yesvantpur Express commencing journey from both sides on Mar.2.

15. Train No. 06539 / 06540 Yesvantpur – Shivamogga Town – Yesvantpur Tatkal Express Special commencing journey from both sides on Mar.3.

16. Train No. 12089/12090 Yesvantpur – Shivamogga Town – Yesvantpur Janshatabdi Express commencing journey from both sides on Mar.2.

17. Train No. 56917/56918 KSR Bengaluru – Shivamogga Town – KSR Bengaluru Passenger commencing journey from both sides on Mar.2 and 3.

PARTIAL CANCELLATION

1. Train No. 56520 Chitradurga – Yesvantpur Passenger commencing journey from Chitradurga on Mar.2 will be partially cancelled between Arsikere – Yesvantpur.

2. Train No. 20652 Talguppa – KSR Bengaluru Express commencing journey from Talguppa on 3 will be partially cancelled between Arsikere – KSR Bengaluru. Accordingly, this train will terminate at Arsikere.

3. Train No. 12725 KSR Bengaluru – Dharwad Intercity Express commencing journey from KSR Bengaluru on Mar.3 will be partially cancelled between KSR Bengaluru – Arsikere. Accordingly, this train will originate from Arsikere.

DIVERSION

1. Train No. 14805 Yesvantpur – Barmer Express commencing journey on Mar.2 will be diverted to run via Yesvantpur, Nelamangala, Hassan, Arsikere.

2. Train No. 11005 Dadar – Puducherry Chalukya Express commencing journey from Dadar on Mar.1 will be diverted to run via Arsikere, Hassan, Nelamangala,Yesvantpur.

3. Train No. 17310 Vasco da Gama – Yesvantpur Express commencing journey from Vasco da Gama on Mar.2 will be diverted to run via Arsikere, Hassan, Nelamangala, Yesvantpur.

RESCHEDULING

1. Train No. 12725 KSR Bengaluru – Dharwad Intercity Express commencing journey from KSR Bengaluru on Mar.2 will be rescheduled by 45 minutes.

2. Train No.12080 Hubballi – KSR Bengaluru Janshatabdi Express commencing journey from Hubballi on Mar.2 will be rescheduled

by 80 minutes.

3. Train No. 12726 Dharwad – KSR Bengaluru Intercity Express commencing journey from Dharwad on Mar.3 will be rescheduled by 60 minutes.

4. Train No. 56519 Yesvantpur – Chitradurga Passenger commencing journey from Yesvantpur on Mar.3 will be rescheduled by 180 minutes.

REGULATION

1. Train No. 17315 Vasco da Gama – Velankanni Express commencing journey from Vasco da Gama on Mar.2 will be regulated for 30 minutes at convenient stations.

2. Train No. 16229 Mysuru – Varanasi Express commencing journey from Mysuru on Mar.3 will be regulated for 30 minutes at convenient stations, according to a press release from Priya Shetty, Divisional Commercial Manager and PRO, South Western Railway (SWR), Mysuru Division.

