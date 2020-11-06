More rains expected in city
News

More rains expected in city

November 6, 2020

Mysuru taluk received 22.40 mm rain yesterday

Mysore/Mysuru: Mysuru city received moderate continuous rains with the taluk recording 22.40 mm rains yesterday. More rains are expected today too.

Rain, accompanied with thunder and lightning, which began to pour across the city at about 8 pm last night, continued throughout the night by giving short breaks in-between, disrupting traffic as rain water began to flow on potholes and road cutting-filled roads causing a lot of problems to motorists especially two-wheeler riders.

Many manholes in some low lying areas overflowed and remained stagnant along with rain water, but no flooding to houses was been reported. 

The CESC, as a precautionary measure, shut the power supply to prevent any untoward incident from happening.

According to the District Statistical Department, Mysuru taluk received 22.40 mm rain; T. Narasipur taluk 28 mm; Nanjangud taluk 22.54 mm; K.R. Nagar taluk 18.75 mm, H.D. Kote taluk 11.60 mm and Periyapatna taluk received 11.80 mm rains yesterday.

Meanwhile, sources at the Organic Farming Research Station at Naganahalli said that more rains of moderate intensity are expected today too.

