District-level Govt. employees sports meet on Dec. 20, 21

December 15, 2022

The District Administration, Zilla Panchayat (ZP), Department of Youth Empowerment and Sports and Government Employees Association have jointly organised a two-day District-level sports meet for State Government employees on Dec.20 and 21.

The meet will be inaugurated at Chamundi Vihar Stadium on Dec. 20 at 10 am and the valedictory will take place at the same venue on the evening of Dec. 21.

The sports meet features a total of 20 events like Hockey, Wrestling, Kabaddi, Volleyball, Basket ball, Athletics, Tennicoit, Weight lifting, Power lifting, Best physique, Chess, Throwball, Swimming, Carom, Badminton, Tennis, Football, Badminton, Table tennis and Cricket.

Apart from Chamundi Vihar Stadium,  the sports meet will also take place at University Sports Pavilion and Kannegowda Grounds in Kuvempunagar.

The cultural contests to be held at Chamundi Vihar Stadium premises include Hindustani music, Light classical music, Karnatak classical music, Folk songs (individual and group), Kathak, Manipuri, Kuchipudi, Kathakali, Odissi, Bharatanatyam and Folk dances, Instrumental music, Percussion instruments, Handicrafts exhibition and short plays.

All the participants of the sports and cultural events will have to report at Chamundi Vihar Stadium on Dec. 20  by 8.30 am and register their names. For details call Mob: 97386-79150 or 99453-83495.

