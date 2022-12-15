Payment of water bills online. When?
Voice of The Reader

Payment of water bills online. When?

December 15, 2022

Sir,

Payment of water bills online has not been possible for over six months. Whenever the Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) or the Vani Vilas Water Works (VVWW) officials are approached, the standard reply or information given is that very soon it is being made available.

How soon has remained anybody’s guess!

Can it be hoped that the MCC authorities take immediate steps to ensure the availability of the facility in the nearest future?

– P.S. Kulashekhar, T.K. Layout, 5.12.2022

You can also mail us your views, opinions, and stories to [email protected]

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

ABOUT

Mysuru’s favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 41 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it’s readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

CONTACT

Academy News Papers Private Limited, Publishers, Star of Mysore & Mysuru Mithra, 15-C, Industrial ‘A’ Layout, Bannimantap, Mysuru-570015. Phone no. – 0821 249 6520

To advertise on Star of Mysore, email us at

Online Edition: [email protected]
Print Editon: [email protected]
For News/Press Release: [email protected]

Searching