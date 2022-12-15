Payment of water bills online. When?

December 15, 2022

Sir,

Payment of water bills online has not been possible for over six months. Whenever the Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) or the Vani Vilas Water Works (VVWW) officials are approached, the standard reply or information given is that very soon it is being made available.

How soon has remained anybody’s guess!

Can it be hoped that the MCC authorities take immediate steps to ensure the availability of the facility in the nearest future?

– P.S. Kulashekhar, T.K. Layout, 5.12.2022

