December 15, 2022

City’s Aarav Kiran, representing Karnataka in the 5 to 7 Inline category, bagged the Gold medal in Rink 4 (1 lap) event of the 60th National Roller Skating Championships being held in Bengaluru at Chennamakere Grounds.

A resident of Mysuru, Aarav Kiran trains under coach M.G. Uma and Adithya S. Rao at Vishwa Mitra Roller Skating Club, Mysuru.