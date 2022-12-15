‘Karnataka Kreeda Ratna’ Award conferred on Mysuru’s Yoga exponent H. Kushi
‘Karnataka Kreeda Ratna’ Award conferred on Mysuru’s Yoga exponent H. Kushi

December 15, 2022

Mysuru’s Yoga exponent H. Kushi was conferred with ‘Karnataka Kreeda Ratna’ Award for the year 2021 in recognition of her achievements in National and International level Yoga Championships.

Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot presented the award to Kushi at Raj Bhavan in Bengaluru recently.

Kushi has received numerous awards and recognition from various organisations including State Government’s ‘Karnataka Kalashree’ in the year 2016.

Daughter of S. Hemachandra, an RBI employee and H. Kumuda, a home-maker, residents of Hebbal in Mysuru, Kushi is studying first year Bachelor of Naturopathy and Yoga Degree course at the Government Nature Cure and Yoga College in city.

Along with that, she is training in Yoga under Dr. P.N. Ganesh Kumar at Mysore Vivekananda Yoga Education and Research Institution.

She intends to do research in the field of Yoga and become a yoga teacher.

