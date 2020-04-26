District Minister distributes grocery kits to Muslim community families at Tilaknagar

April 26, 2020

Holy Month-long Ramzan fasting begins

Mysore/Mysuru: As the Holy Month of Ramzan has begun and many financially weak Muslim community families affected due to lockdown, District Minister S.T. Somashekar, accompanied by MP Pratap Simha, Chamaraja Constituency MLA L. Nagendra and others, distributed grocery kits to nearly 200 financially weak Muslim community families at a programme organised near Farooqia Dental College & Hospital in Tilaknagar here this morning.

Speaking on the occasion, MLA Nagendra said that there was a request to provide grocery kits to Muslim community families, who are financially weak and as Ramzan fasting has also begun, grocery kits were distributed to 200 families.

Continuing, Nagendra said that there were plans to distribute 15,000 grocery kits in his Constituency and added that 12,000 kits have been distributed so far. More families would be identified and groceries would be provided to them, he said.

Corporator Rangaswamy, BJP City President Srivatsa and others were present.