Online Panel Discussion, Photo Expo marks Birth Anniversary of 11th Panchen Lama

April 26, 2020

Bylakuppe: The 25th of April, 2020 marked the 31st Birth Anniversary of His Holiness the 11th Panchen Lama Jetsun Tenzin Gedun Yeshi Thrinley Phuntsok Palsangpo, a spiritual teacher of renown for all sentient beings.

Marking the occasion, Tashi Lhunpo Cultural Society, Bylakuppe, had invited dignitaries from different places to take part in a Live Online Panel Discussion on the tragic issue of the 11th Panchen Lama yesterday.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic crisis that has gripped the world, in the name of His Holiness the 11th Panchen Lama, Tashi Lhunpo Monastery has contributed to the COVID-19 Relief Fund of the Central Tibetan Administration (CTA), Dharamshala, Himachal Pradesh, a sum of Rs.3,10,000.

In addition, they are hosting an Online Photo Exhibition on two themes — First, photos depicting the unique relationship between the Dalai Lama and the Panchen Lama; The second depicts the life story and achievements of the 10th Panchen Lama.

Also, description of the photos are in three languages — Tibetan, Chinese and English, according to a press release from the Society.

For online photo exhibition, visit: http://tashilhunpo.org/photo-gallery/gallery/4-online-photo-exhibition