Grocery kits distributed to tribals at Nagarahole

April 26, 2020

Mysore/Mysuru: In the presence of Forest Department staff, grocery kits were distributed to indigenous tribal families, residing in various hamlets (haadi) amidst the dense forests of Nagarahole, which have been hit hard by the lockdown.

As a few haadis fall under Antharasanthe Zone of Nagarahole Tiger Reserve forest, except Forest Department staff, no one is allowed to venture into the place. Also, these haadis, which have to be reached through a narrow road connecting the Main Road, have no basic infrastructure too. 

In this backdrop, the tribal families who are in distress with no means of food, were provided with grocery kits in the presence of Wildlife Warden Kritika Alanahalli and Forest Department staff.

The grocery kits were distributed to 270 most marginalised families of Golur, Anemala, Mavinamoole, Mooleuru, Muchur, Thimmanahosalli, Seebehalli hamlets. Each grocery kit consisted of 5-kg of rice, 1 kg each of dal, salt and sugar, 1 litre of cooking oil, tea and sambar powder, biscuit and soap. 

Speaking on the occasion, Wildlife Warden Kritika Alanahalli, said: “Many come forward to help poor families living in cities and towns but those living in forest areas are being ignored. Though organisations come forward to provide help, they have to overcome many legal obstacles. Hence, with the support from a few organisations, groceries were distributed to 270 families.”

Stating that many in these haadis worked as daily wagers at Kerala and hence, do not possess Ration Cards, she said that a list of such families has been submitted to Taluk Administration. 

She also urged those willing to help these hamlets, may handover grocery kits to the office of the Antharasanthe Range Forest Officer (RFO). 

