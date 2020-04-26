Giraffe ‘Yadunandan’ makes his way to Bannerghatta Biological Park from Mysuru Zoo amidst lockdown

April 26, 2020

Will be paired with ‘Gowri’ who was shifted in 2018

Mysore/Mysuru: Sri Chamarajendra Zoological Gardens, popularly known as Mysuru Zoo, which had successfully shifted 14-month-old giraffe ‘Chamarajendra’ to Assam State Zoo-cum – Botanical Garden at Guwahati by road (3,200 km) in December last year, has now shifted 17-month-old ‘Yadunandan’ to Bannerghatta Biological Park in Bengaluru. ‘Yadunandan’ will be paired with ‘Gowri’ who was shifted from Mysuru Zoo in 2018.

‘Yadunandan’ is the son of ‘Krishnaraja’ and ‘Bubbly’ of Mysuru Zoo and was selected to be paired with ‘Gowri’ who was alone at Bannerghatta.

The process of conditioning ‘Yadunandan’ for the journey was undertaken and the animal was acclimatised to the special enclosure. Care was also taken so that the animal does not panic inside the cage while being transported. Zoo employees, who have acclimatised the animal with the special container, have similar experience of transporting giraffes by road.

A total of nine Zoos come under Zoo Authority of Karnataka (ZAK), among which Mysuru Zoo and Bannerghatta Biological Park are the important ones. It is from these two places animals and birds are being given.

Training since three months: The special container was placed in the Giraffe’s enclosure in Mysuru Zoo and was being given training since three months so that he gets used to it. As it is very difficult to get a Giraffe inside the container for shifting it, fodder was placed inside the container to attract ‘Yadunandan.’

On Friday, Yadunandan went inside the container and the Zoo staff locked him in and with the help of a crane, placed the container on a low floor – long-chassis truck, which transported ‘Yadunandan’ to Bannerghatta safely.

All four District Administrations extended co-operation

It was a challenge for us to transport the tallest animal on road safely and successfully. But our staff had the experience of shifting a Giraffe to Assam on Road. As the truck carrying the Giraffe had to pass through four districts to reach Bannerghatta Biological Park, especially during the lockdown period, the co-operation of Mysuru, Mandya, Ramanagar and Bengaluru Rural district administrations was sought. Even the Police Department extended their co-operation following which ‘Yadunandan’ was transported to Bannerghatta safely, said Ajit M. Kulakarni, Executive Director, Mysuru Zoo.