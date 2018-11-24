District Minister inaugurates 4-day Nammura Thindi Mela

Mysuru: District Minister G.T. Devegowda (GTD) inaugurated the four-day Nammura Thindi Mela organised by Sri Bhagyalakshmi Enterprises at Maharaja’s College Grounds in city yesterday.

As many as 150 stalls have been put up at the Grounds where people from different parts of Karnataka like Bengaluru, Hassan, Davangere, Bijapur, Hubballi, Mysuru and other parts are sharing their respective region’s delicacies.

Visitors can enjoy more than 600 vegetarian food items under one roof. The idea behind this is to popularise the products of the company besides exploring the culinary skills of home-makers.

There is an entry fee of Rs. 20 per person, besides special entry tickets priced for all the four days to watch the performances.

Various cultural events and contests like Mysuru Adige Maharani, Mysuru Muddu Magu and Sakath Jodi, drawing, dance and fancy dress have been organised.

Musical evening today

Kannada Playback Singers Vijay Prakash, Anuradha Bhat and team will present a musical evening today at 6.30 pm at Maharaja’s College Grounds.

‘Beat Gurus’ will perform on Nov. 25 at 6.30 pm. On Nov. 26, ‘Sihi Kahi’ Chandru will take part in a live cooking programme from 3.30 pm to 6 pm while Mimicry Gopi will entertain the audience at 6.30 pm.