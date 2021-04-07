District Minister launches works for construction of additional classrooms at Maharani’s PU College
April 7, 2021

Interacts with students

Mysore/Mysuru: District Minister S.T. Somashekar on Monday launched works for the construction of additional class rooms at Maharani’s PU College for Girls on N.S. Road in city.

The construction is being taken up at a cost of Rs. 1 crore out of the Zilla Panchayat (ZP) Engineering Division grants. The works include construction of four classrooms on the ground floor, three on the first floor and two toilets.

After performing Guddali Puja (Ground-breaking ceremony) for the works, Somashekar interacted with a few students, during which he advised them to follow all COVID guidelines such as wearing of face mask and maintenance of physical distance and also to ask their parents to get vaccinated for the deadly virus.

MLA L. Nagendra, MUDA Chairman H.V. Rajiv, Corporator Pramila Bharath and others were present.

