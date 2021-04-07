MLA GTD elected unopposed as President of Karnataka Co-operative Federation

April 7, 2021

Bengaluru: Continuing his winning streak in the co-operative sector polls, Chamundeshwari MLA G.T. Devegowda (GTD), who is also a former Minister, was elected unopposed as the President of Karnataka State Co-operative Federation based in Bengaluru, for a record fifth term.

Jagadish M. Kavatagimath of Belagavi was elected unopposed as the Vice-President of the Federation. Only G.T. Devegowda and Kavatagimath had filed nominations for the two-posts in the election held yesterday. As there were no other candidates in the fray, Returning Officer Manojchandra announced the unopposed election of G.T. Devegowda as the President and Jagadish Kavatagimath as Vice-President. With yesterday’s election, Devegowda has occupied the post for a record fifth term.

Devegowda was greeted by former Minister and senior Congress leader H.K. Patil, Apex Bank President Belli Prakash, Co-operative Marketing Federation President M.N. Rajendrakumar and a host of other leaders.

GTD’s wife Lalitha is the President of Karnataka State Co-operative Credit Societies Federation Limited, while his son G.D. Harish Gowda is the Vice-President of Karnataka Apex Bank and President of MCDCC (Mysuru-Chamrajanagar District Co-operative Central) Bank.

Speaking to presspersons, Devegowda said that he will strive for taking the Federation to much greater heights in the days to come.

Noting that the perception that co-operative sector would not survive in the post liberalisation and globalisation era, he said that the Government should come forward for the growth of the co-operative sector, which plays a vital role in rural economy.

Maintaining that he would take all concerned into confidence for the growth of the Federation, he thanked all for his unopposed election to the top co-operative body in the State.