District Secretary asks officials to expedite relief works

Mysuru: Even as some parts of the district were affected by floods recently, Mysuru District In-charge Secretary M. Lakshminarayan has asked the officials to expedite relief works on a war-footing.

Speaking at a meeting at the Deputy Commissioner’s office here on Saturday, Lakshminarayan assuring that sanction will be accorded for all measures that are taken by the district administration for providing relief to flood victims, instructed the officials to address flood issues at the earliest.

Maintaining that there was no dearth of funds for relief works, District Secretary, while complimenting the officials for their work in flood-affected Kodagu and Mysuru Districts, announced that an action plan is being prepared for spending Rs. 25 crore for rehabilitation and resettlement of SC/ST flood-affected victims, to be taken up by the Social Welfare Department.

He further said that the district administration has sent a proposal seeking Rs. 34.9 crore for repair works, which include Rs. 13.33 crore for road repair, Rs. 4.5 crore for repair of bridges, Rs. 1.80 crore for Minor Irrigation Department works, Rs.4 crore for repair of School and College buildings, Rs. 7.4 crore for repair of Anganwadi Centres and Rs. 2.83 crore for Energy Department.

DC Abhiram G. Sankar said that luckily, there was no loss of life in floods in the district. Pointing out that Periyapatna recorded damage to 144 houses, followed by H.D. Kote with 116 houses, the DC said that the crop loss in the district has been estimated at 1,800 hectares.

Abhiram Sankar further said that the Government has given discretionary powers to spend Rs. 5 crore under the Natural Calamities Fund and this money will be spent as per the issued guidelines.

ZP CEO K. Jyothi, ADC T. Yogesh, MCC Commissioner K.H. Jagadeesha, AC Shivegowda and other officials were present.