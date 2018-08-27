CM’s Relief Fund: State Government Staff to contribute Rs. 102 crore
CM’s Relief Fund: State Government Staff to contribute Rs. 102 crore

Madikeri: A day’s salary of State Government employees amounting to Rs. 102 crore will be contributed to the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund for the relief of flood victims in Kodagu.

Disclosing this at a press meet at a hotel here yesterday,  State Government Employees Association President H.K. Ramu said that the Association has been donating funds for relief works during natural calamities in the State and the country. He recalled the contribution made during Kargil War and earthquake in Gujarat.

Ramu further said that a decision to donate a day’s salary was taken at the Executive Committee Meeting of the Association held on Aug. 20.

He said that an appeal has been submitted to the Chief Minister to abolish the National Pension Scheme (NPS) and restore the earlier scheme.

Association Secretary Puttaswamy, District Wing President Ravi and others were present at the press meet.

August 27, 2018

