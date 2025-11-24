DKS camp ups heat in Delhi
November 24, 2025
  • Three batches in Delhi; one more to leave tomorrow as tug-of-war between CM and Deputy CM factions escalates
  • Change of guard demand to turn into an open revolt in Congress ?
  • MLAs warn of ‘identical attire’ revolt in forth-coming Belagavi Session

Bengaluru: Amid mounting speculation over a possible change in the Karnataka Congress leadership, the demand for a power shift is fast taking the shape of an open rebellion. MLAs backing Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar (DKS) continue to converge in Delhi, pressing for a change of  Chief Minister.

Two batches of pro-Shivakumar MLAs are already stationed in the capital and a third batch arrived last night. The internal churn has intensified ever since speculation over a leadership change resurfaced after the Congress Government crossed the halfway mark of its five-year term on November 20.

The latest group of MLAs supporting Shivakumar includes H.C. Balakrishna (Magadi), K.M. Uday (Maddur), Nayana Motamma (Mudigere), Iqbal Hussain (Ramanagara), Sharath Bachegowda (Hosakote) and Shivaganga Basavaraj (Channagiri), party sources said.

Another batch tomorrow

Another batch (fourth) of non-Vokkaliga MLAs is scheduled to leave for Delhi tomorrow, sources added. The developments are tied to the alleged 2023 “power-sharing agreement” between Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar — a topic that has returned to the  political spotlight.

According to reports, MLAs from DKS camp want the Congress leadership to provide clarity on issues concerning them. This is why they are in Delhi seeking appointments with the High Command. This is the third time in a week that MLAs aligned with DKS have reached Delhi, raising political temperature.

Kharge in Bengaluru

While the MLAs wait in Delhi, AICC President MallikarjunKharge is in Bengaluru. He was expected to return to Delhi on Sunday but has postponed his plans.

 Meanwhile,  Opposition Leader Rahul Gandhi is expected to return from his overseas tour tonight or tomorrow, sources said.

Last week, about ten legislators supporting DKS had already travelled to Delhi to meet Kharge, coinciding with the Congress government marking 2.5 years in office. Shivakumar, however, maintained he was unaware of their visit.

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, who held a prolonged meeting with Kharge in Bengaluru on Saturday, is said to be pushing for a Cabinet reshuffle, while Shivakumar wants the leadership question resolved first.

Joint event today

Amid the escalating discussions, Siddaramaiah clarified in Chikkaballapura this morning that he will abide by whatever the High Command decides. “If the High Command asks me to continue, I will continue. Whatever decision is taken, we are all bound to follow it,” he said.

Both Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar are scheduled to jointly attend a programme in Shidlaghatta, Chikkaballapur district today.

At Hanumanthapura, the two leaders will lay the foundation stone for a government hi-tech silk cocoon market and inaugurate the new campus building of Bengaluru North University.

