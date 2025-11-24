Legendary actor Dharmendra passes away at 89

November 24, 2025

Mumbai: Legendary Bollywood actor Dharmendra passed away at his residence here this afternoon. He was 89. Earlier, the actor had been admitted to Breach Candy Hospital for respiratory issues where he was treated in the ICU. His treatment continued at his residence after being discharged from the hospital.

He is survived by his wives Prakash Kaur and Hema Malini and children Sunny Deol, Bobby Deol, Esha Deol, Ahana Deol, Vijeta Deol and Ajeita Deol.

Regarded as the ‘He-Man’ of Bollywood, Dharmendra leaves behind a legacy of more than 300 movies.

The actor along with other awards, was also conferred with Padma Bhushan by Government of India in 2012.