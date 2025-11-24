No selfie stunts

November 24, 2025

Solar CCTV cameras to curb risky behaviour on Bandipur Highways

Mysore/Mysuru: The Forest Department has installed solar-powered CCTV cameras along Highways cutting through the Bandipur Tiger Reserve to prevent motorists from stopping and misbehaving near wild animals.

The initiative aims to curb reckless behaviour, discipline violators and enhance safety within the Tiger Reserve.

The Ooty National Highway (NH-67) and the Wayanad National Highway (NH-766/212) pass through Bandipur, carrying thousands of vehicles daily between 6 am and 9 pm. Tourists frequently halt near elephants to take selfies, putting themselves at grave risk.

Just last month, a man from Nanjangud narrowly escaped a tusker attack after attempting such risky behaviour. The video went viral, leading to a fine by the authorities.

To prevent such incidents, Forest officials have identified locations where vehicles commonly stop and installed four solar-powered CCTV units. Mounted on trees and roadside signposts, the cameras capture high-resolution images and videos, clearly recording vehicle registration numbers and driver details.

Motorists who stop illegally, tease animals or feed wildlife will now be identified and fined without hesitation. The solar-powered units, which require no external power supply, are durable and equipped with 256 GB microchips. Footage is reviewed daily by Forest staff.

Since their installation, motorists have become noticeably more cautious, resulting in a steep decline in violations. Regular patrols by Forest Department staff have further discouraged mischief. Officials say unruly behaviour on these stretches has dropped significantly over the past month.

Plans are underway to develop software enabling real-time monitoring of footage from the solar CCTV network — a system expected to strengthen enforcement and fully curb dangerous behaviour on forest Highways.

“The solar CCTV system has become a boon for the Forest Department. It helps us monitor and penalise offenders effectively, ensuring the safety of both wildlife and travellers,” said S. Prabhakaran, Director of Bandipur Tiger Reserve.