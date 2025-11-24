Flyover debate heats up as MGP activists meet MP Yaduveer

November 24, 2025

Mysore/Mysuru: Activists of Mysore Grahakara Parishat (MGP) met Mysuru-Kodagu MP Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar and urged him to review the necessity of constructing flyovers in Mysuru city.

The MGP delegation — comprising Founder Bhamy V. Shenoy, Convenor Maj. Gen. (retd.) S.G. Vombatkere, D.V. Dayananda Sagar and members Suman Shenoy and Nagabhushan — discussed with the MP the pros and cons of building flyovers in the heart of the city at the cost of existing greenery.

They highlighted the adverse environmental and urban-impact consequences of the proposed flyover project and appealed to the MP to convene a meeting of engineers and Highway experts, seek citizen feedback and arrive at an informed decision.

Responding to their appeal, MP Yaduveer assured them that he would convene such a meeting and appreciated the concern expressed by MGP activists.

Kukkarahalli Lake

A separate delegation of MGP met M.K. Savitha, Registrar of the University of Mysore (UoM), urging her to take immediate steps to preserve Kukkarahalli Lake and clear encroachments along the Poornaiah Canal.

The delegation, led by Founder Bhamy V. Shenoy, apprised the Registrar of the current condition of the lake and stressed that removing encroachments on Poornaiah Canal was essential to ensure its long-term stability.

They appealed to her to write to the concerned departments to clear the encroachments before the rainy season, so that the quality of water flowing into the lake improves.

MGP submitted a detailed report to the Registrar, with copies marked to the DC, UoM Vice-Chancellor and other officials.

Registrar Savitha assured the delegation that she would soon convene a meeting of concerned officials to discuss the issue and prepare a plan of action.

“We have ordered a new boat for Kukkarahalli Lake and will soon resume boating. University staff have been deputed to ensure cleanliness and we will also take up toilet repairs at the lake,” she said.