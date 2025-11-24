Flyover debate heats up as MGP activists meet MP Yaduveer
News

Flyover debate heats up as MGP activists meet MP Yaduveer

November 24, 2025

Mysore/Mysuru: Activists of Mysore Grahakara Parishat (MGP) met Mysuru-Kodagu MP Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar and urged him to review the necessity of constructing flyovers in Mysuru city.

The MGP delegation — comprising Founder Bhamy V. Shenoy, Convenor Maj. Gen. (retd.) S.G. Vombatkere, D.V. Dayananda Sagar and members Suman Shenoy and Nagabhushan — discussed with the MP the pros and cons of building flyovers in the heart of the city at the cost of existing greenery.

They highlighted the adverse environmental and urban-impact consequences of the proposed flyover project and appealed to the MP to convene a meeting of engineers and Highway experts, seek citizen feedback and arrive at an informed decision.

Responding to their appeal, MP Yaduveer assured them that he would convene such a meeting and appreciated the concern expressed by MGP activists.

Kukkarahalli Lake

A separate delegation of MGP met M.K. Savitha, Registrar of the University of Mysore (UoM),  urging her to take immediate steps to preserve Kukkarahalli Lake and clear encroachments along the Poornaiah Canal.

Picture shows the MGP delegation met University of Mysore (UoM) Registrar M.K. Savitha and urged her to take immediate steps to preserve Kukkarahalli Lake and clear encroachments along the Poornaiah Canal.

The delegation, led by Founder Bhamy V. Shenoy, apprised the Registrar of the current condition of the lake and stressed that removing encroachments on Poornaiah Canal was essential to ensure its long-term stability.

They appealed to her to write to the concerned departments to clear the encroachments before the rainy season, so that the quality of water flowing into the lake improves.

MGP submitted a detailed report to the Registrar, with copies marked to the DC, UoM Vice-Chancellor and other officials.

READ ALSO  BJP Mahila Morcha members climb Chamundi Hill footsteps

Registrar Savitha assured the delegation that she would soon convene a meeting of concerned officials to discuss the issue and prepare a plan of action.

“We have ordered a new boat for Kukkarahalli Lake and will soon resume boating. University staff have been deputed to ensure cleanliness and we will also take up toilet repairs at the lake,” she said.

ABOUT

Mysuru’s favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 45 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it’s readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

CONTACT

Academy News Papers Private Limited, Publishers, Star of Mysore & Mysuru Mithra, 15-C, Industrial ‘A’ Layout, Bannimantap, Mysuru-570015. Phone no. – 0821 249 6520

To advertise on Star of Mysore, email us at

Online Edition: [email protected]
Print Editon: [email protected]
For News/Press Release: [email protected]

Searching