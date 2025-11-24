Women Cops on Wheels

November 24, 2025

246 Women Constables trained to ride bikes at Police Training School, ready for independent policing.

Mysore/Mysuru: In a significant step towards empowering Women Police Officers, 246 women Constables have completed the two-wheeler training programme at the Police Training School (PTS), Jyothinagar, boosting their mobility, efficiency and self-reliance.

Between March 2025 and Oct. 31, a total of 246 Constables passed out of PTS after undergoing a seven-month training and have now been posted across various Units in the State.

Along with regular constabulary training, the recruits have also been trained to ride both geared and gearless two-wheelers. Initially, 258 candidates had enrolled, but 12 exited the programme after securing other jobs.

The training has been structured to ensure that every recruit, irrespective of prior riding experience, gains complete confidence. Trainees unfamiliar with motorcycles begin with gearless vehicles, while those with prior experience transition to geared motorcycles — enabling women personnel to act independently during emergencies without depending on male colleagues.

The two-wheeler training initiative is the brainchild of Additional Director General of Police (ADGP-Training) Alok Kumar.

Structured training skill

“We structured the programme to ensure that every recruit, regardless of their background, gains confidence in riding. Those who are new to motorcycles start with gearless bikes, while experienced riders shift to geared motorcycles,” said M.S. Geetha, Principal, Women Police Training School.

Inspector Mahesh of PTS said that all trainees are now skilled riders and possess valid Driving Licences. “We were allotted 20 bikes for training, but with 246 trainees, the number was inadequate. We therefore procured additional bikes from the Mysuru City and District Units,” he said.

“Before practical training, we conducted exhaustive theory sessions on traffic rules. Those who already knew how to ride gearless vehicles were trained first. Eventually, all 246 became proficient. We then applied for Learner’s Licences for them and later secured their Driving Licences (DLs)as per procedure,” he added.

Typically, an ASI-level officer in each Police Station is allotted a motorcycle, along with additional bikes for station use. Now, with women Constables trained and certified, they can independently respond to crimes or emergencies without relying on male officers. They can also take up regular patrolling duties with confidence.

Why motorcycle training matters

Motorcycle riding is no longer just an additional skill — it is a policing necessity. Earlier, women officers had to depend on male colleagues for transportation during urgent investigations, causing delays and operational challenges.

This enhanced training, with a focus on both motorcycle handling and technology skills, ensures that women officers can respond swiftly to crime scenes, conduct independent patrols and manage shift duties without logistical hurdles.