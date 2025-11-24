 ‘Swami Vivekananda’s vision is India’s roadmap’

November 24, 2025

Mysore/Mysuru: Addressing the centenary celebrations of RK Ashram last evening, Bengaluru South MP Tejasvi Surya called upon India’s youth to embrace the adventurous spirit, dynamism and expansive vision of Swami Vivekananda.

Surya said, Swami Vivekananda’s teachings remain timeless, offering solutions to both personal and national challenges. “Even today, his words inspire us. The youth must strengthen their capabilities while opening themselves to spiritual thought,” he noted.

Highlighting Swamiji’s transformative achievements, Surya urged young people to emulate his path to help India emerge as a true Vishwaguru (world teacher).

He stressed the need for establishing hundreds of new institutions and pointed out that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has earmarked Rs. 1 lakh crore for research, underscoring the Government’s commitment to innovation and knowledge-building.

He observed that the Mysuru Ashram has carried Swamiji’s message to generations of students through an education rooted in values, discipline and service. Students shaped here have gone on to serve society in multiple ways, reflecting the Ashram’s lasting impact over the decades.

Recalling Vivekananda’s message that “the future of India lies in the youth,” Surya said that the Swamiji’s teachings continue to motivate young Indians to act with purpose and put people first.

He concluded that Vivekananda’s legacy will continue to guide and inspire the nation for generations to come.

Noted orator Chakravarty Sulibele too spoke on the occasion.