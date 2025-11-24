Subramanya Shashti Jathra at Siddalingapura on Nov. 26
Subramanya Shashti Jathra at Siddalingapura on Nov. 26

November 24, 2025

Mysore/Mysuru: The annual Shashti Jathra of the famed Sri Subramaneshwaraswamy Temple at Siddalingapura on Mysuru-Bengaluru Road will be held on Nov. 26.

Traffic towards Bengaluru on the service road will be closed from the intervening night of Nov. 25-26 and will remain restricted until late night on Nov. 26.

On Nov. 26, rituals will begin as early as 1.30 am under the guidance of priest M.V. Subrahmanya, including Rudrabhisheka, Sahasranamarchane, Ashtavadhana and other traditional offerings.

The highlight of the celebration will be the adornment of the deity with a six-foot silver Naga ornament, featuring seven serpent heads, fourteen ruby-red eyes and seven emerald tongues.

The ornament, gifted by Jayachamaraja Wadiyar in the name of his son Srikantadatta Narasimharaja Wadiyar, is preserved in the Mysore Palace and brought out only for the Shashti Jathra. After the rituals, the temple will open for darshan from 4 am to 10 pm.

Adding grandeur to the festivities, the Rathotsava (chariot procession) will be held around noon, proceeding from the temple premises to Siddalingapura, drawing thousands of devotees. There will be both free Dharmadarshana and ticketed entry on Nov. 26.

With a large crowd expected, the Police have announced traffic restrictions on  Mysuru-Bengaluru service road adjoining the Highway, which passes directly in front of the temple.

Barricades are being installed under the supervision of Tahsildar Mahesh Kumar to ensure the smooth movement of devotees. Authorities have also arranged separate queues — one for general darshan and another for ticket holders — to ensure orderly and hassle-free entry throughout the day.

