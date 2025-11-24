Mysuru Children’s Literature Festival inspires young minds

November 24, 2025

Mysore/Mysuru: Listening to stories itself is a thrilling experience. In these fast-paced times, the practice of narrating stories to children is highly commendable, observed member of the erstwhile Mysore Royal Family, Trishikha Kumari Wadiyar.

She was speaking after inaugurating the 10th edition of the Mysuru Children’s Literature Festival 2025, organised last evening at Jagannatha Centre for Art & Culture (JCAC), Vijayanagar. It was organised by the Mysuru Literary Forum Charitable Trust and Mysuru Book Clubs Charitable Trust.

Trishikha Wadiyar emphasised that cultivating literary interest among children is essential and such literary festivals must be held more frequently. Mysuru is a place that encourages literature in everyone. If children grow up in such an environment, their future will be excellent, she added.

In her address, Rupika Vikram Muthanna remarked that although technology today provides information at our fingertips, the joy of reading books cannot be found anywhere else.

“The excitement of reading a book lies in the curiosity to know what the next line holds. Children of this generation must develop the habit of reading from their formative years. Reading books should not remain limited to academics but should pave the way for personality development,” she advised.

Children participating in the Mysuru Children’s Literature Festival at JCAC last evening.

On the occasion, children’s short books such as ‘Adventure of Lilly and Leo’ by Aditi Aditya, ‘The Trip to the Fantasy World’ by Ronish Bathija, ‘Cap, Gown and Letters Unsent’ by Aakruthi Sharath and ‘The Book of Wild Challengers’ by Chandni Chhabra were released by Trishikha Kumari Wadiyar.

The festival saw participation from over 100 children aged between 3 and 15 years. A story-telling session was organised for children, highlighting how listening to stories alongside formal education helps them imbibe moral and human values.

Children recited shlokas, anchored the proceedings and took part in a lively activity titled ‘Show Us Your Festive Face,’ where they drew their own faces on a wall. The festival also created space for intellectually challenged students from Mythri Charitable Trust to showcase their creativity through handmade pouches and other crafts. In addition, it provided a platform for artists such as Harshitha Shetty, who introduced participants to the intricate techniques of dot mandala art and resin art.

The event also featured engaging activities such as story-telling by Greystroke – Haha Tales from Here & There and Aparna Kapur – An Absence of Squirrels.

In addition, Stories of Wit & Wisdom by Hema Malini Devi, Go Wild by Chandini Chhabra and Gajaa MaJaa by Ashok Rajagopalan captivated the audience.

Later, the Rangaputtalli puppet show was held and Phaneesh displayed robotics, enthralling the children.

Mysuru Literature Festival Founder & Mysuru Book Clubs Charitable Trust Chairperson Shubha Sanjay Urs & Secretary Thankam Panakal were present.

Play-and-learn stalls delight children

The play-and-learn stalls set up at the 10th edition of the Mysuru Children’s Literature Festival 2025 proved to be a major attraction for children and parents alike.

Traditional indoor games under the banner ‘Roll the Dice’ drew enthusiastic crowds, with families purchasing sets of chaukabara, ali-guli mane, pagade, goat & tiger, chess and other classic games.

Adding to the festive atmosphere were vibrant handicraft displays featuring flower and clay creations, lacquered key chains, pendants and photo frames.

A wide selection of children’s books — ranging from moral tales and short stories to humour and science-themed narratives — were also showcased and sold, capturing the imagination of young readers.