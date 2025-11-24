Union Minister Shekhawat visits Viveka Memorial

November 24, 2025

PM Modi to be invited for inauguration

Mysore/Mysuru: Union Minister for Culture and Tourism Gajendra Singh Shekhawat visited the Viveka Memorial (Viveka Smaraka), which is taking shape at Niranjan Mutt on Narayana Shastri Road (N.S. Road) in the heart of the city.

Accompanied by engineers, the Minister inspected the entire Memorial structure and received briefings on how the Cultural Centre will function once completed. Site engineers Vinod Kumar, Arun Kumar, Yeshwanth, Vijaykumar, Architect Ramachandra and others were present during the inspection.

Meanwhile, Swami Muktidanandaji, President of Mysuru Ramakrishna Ashram — the organisation spearheading the Viveka Memorial project — said he is confident the Memorial will be inaugurated either in December or January.

Stating that the project is in its final stages, he said Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be invited to inaugurate the Memorial.

“We are awaiting a response from the PMO regarding a suitable date in Dec. or Jan. The inauguration date will be announced once we receive confirmation from the PMO,” he added.