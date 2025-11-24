Four-day centenary fete of Sri Ramakrishna Ashram: A century of shaping minds, lauds Minister Somanna

November 24, 2025

Mysore/Mysuru: Minister of State for Railways V. Somanna observed that the Ramakrishna Ashram has long served as a unique source of inspiration and moral strength for the nation.

He was speaking as the chief guest at the ‘Literary Service’ session, organised as part of the centenary celebrations of the Mysuru Ramakrishna Ashram, held at the Vivekananda Auditorium in the Sri Ramakrishna Vidyashala premises last evening.

Somanna noted that the Ashram has been engaged in the noble mission of shaping youth into virtuous citizens through the spiritual teachings of Sri Ramakrishna Paramahamsa, the messages of Sri Sarada Devi and the ideals of Swami Vivekananda.

Its contributions to education, environmental conservation and rural development, he said, have significantly supported the progress of the State. The Ashram spreads empowering ideas that transcend caste, creed and community, reaching even the most marginalised sections, he said.

Founded in 1925

Recalling the Ashram’s history, he said it was founded in 1925 by Swami Siddheswaranandaji with the support of the Mysore Wadiyars. Students of the Ashram’s educational institutions have grown into disciplined individuals of strong character, excelling in various fields and upholding responsible citizenship.

Rashtrakavi Kuvempu studied at the Ashram for 14 years. Former Chief Minister and Union Minister S.M. Krishna was also a student here. G.S. Shivarudrappa, eminent economist Dr. D.M. Nanjundappa and literary stalwarts Prof. Prabhushankar and Prof. Prabhupasad were among the many luminaries nurtured by the institution.

Somanna expressed confidence that the Viveka Memorial, under construction in Mysuru, would be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, noting that the Ashram’s ideals have deeply influenced national leadership.

Mysuru Ramakrishna Ashram President Swami Muktidanandaji had wished for the Memorial to be opened by the Prime Minister’s auspicious hands and Somanna affirmed, “He will certainly come.”

Sitting from left: H. Lakshminarasimha Shastry, Author, Mysuru, Dr. K. Anantharamu, retd. Kannada Professor, Mysuru, Dr. K.L. Prasannakshi, retd. Sanskrit Professor, Mysuru, R. Parthasarathy, Mayur Graphics, Bengaluru, Dr. H.N. Muralidhara, retd. Kannada Professor, Bengaluru and Dr. C.P. Krishnakumar (CPK), noted littérateur, Mysuru, who were honoured at Sri Ramakrishna (RK) Ashram in city yesterday, are seen with RK Ashram Swamijis; Dr. K. Chidananda Gowda, former VC, Kuvempu University; Dr. T.C. Poornima, writer & Administrative Officer, Vidyavardhaka College of Engineering (VVCE), Mysuru; and Dr. K. Leela Prakash, Founder-Director, Dr. K. Krishnamurthy Research Foundation, Mysuru.

Bringing light to others

Former MP Prathap Simha, in his address, said that the very atmosphere of the Ashram resonates with the thought of Swami Vivekananda and students here imbibe the ideals of Vivekananda and Sri Ramakrishna Paramahamsa every day. He reflected:

“Srinivasa Ramanujan cannot be separated from mathematics; he lived only 32 years. Swami Vivekananda lived only 39 years. Adi Shankaracharya revived Hinduism, while Vivekananda carried its greatness and broad vision to the world.”

Simha added, “Even if we live a short life, we must shine and bring light to others. What matters is not how long we live but how well. Though Shankaracharya lived only 32 years, he travelled the length and breadth of the country and was responsible for the revival of Hinduism.”

The event also honoured several writers and scholars. Those present included Swami Nityasthanandaji, President of the Ramakrishna Mutt, Basavanagudi, Bengaluru; MLA T.S. Srivatsa; senior writer Dr. C.P. Krishnakumar (CPK); former Kuvempu University VC Dr. Chidananda Gowda; Dr. K. Krishnamurthy Research Foundation Founder-Director Dr. K. Leela Prakash; Mysuru RK Ashram President Swami Muktidanandaji; former President Swami Atmajnanandaji, among others.