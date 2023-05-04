DKS holds road show in Chamaraja, KR, Nanjangud segments

May 4, 2023

Mysore/Mysuru: Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) President D.K. Shivakumar (DKS) took out a road show in Chamaraja and Krishnaraja (KR) Constituencies last evening, seeking support for K. Harish Gowda and M.K. Somashekar. Accompanied by the candidates, Shivakumar boarded the open vehicle after arriving in Mysuru in a vehicle that was designed for the Congress party’s ‘Praja Dhwani Yatra’ and was cheered by party workers and people of the areas where the road show passed.

The road show began in Chamaraja at Adishakti Temple at Kumbarakoppal and the KPCC Chief was welcomed with a garland of apples and a festive atmosphere prevailed as cultural troupes beat the traditional ‘nagari’. Striking an emotional chord with the voters, DKS said that he is the son-in-law of Mysuru and voters must bless Harish Gowda.

“Think that I am contesting from Chamaraja and vote for Harish Gowda, who is an able leader who will strive for your welfare. Senior BJP leaders, including Jagadish Shettar and Laxman Savadi, joined the Congress fed up with corruption in the BJP-led Government,” he claimed.

Shivakumar said, the Congress will bring out a policy to create more employment opportunities in the State if elected to power. “May 10 will mark the day for a new Karnataka, a day for a progressive Karnataka and it will be a day where corruption will be rooted out. The double engine has failed and a new-engine Government will be created and it will decide your future and the future of Karnataka. It will be a day when people write their own future,” he told voters.

The road show passed through Vontikoppal & Kannegowda Circle where Shivakumar sought the support for M.K. Somashekar who is trying his luck from Krishnaraja.

Earlier in the day, Shivakumar conducted a road show in the Temple Town of Nanjangud.

He campaigned for Congress candidate of Nanjangud (SC Reserve) Constituency Darshan Dhruvanarayan, the son of late KPCC Working President R. Dhruvanarayan, who passed away recently. During the road show, Shivakumar was accompanied by Darshan Dhruvanarayan, Mysuru District Congress Rural Committee President Dr. B.J. Vijaykumar, former Chamarajanagar MP Kagalavadi Shivanna and other leaders.