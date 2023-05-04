V. Somanna in race for CM gaddi if BJP wins with absolute majority
V. Somanna in race for CM gaddi if BJP wins with absolute majority

May 4, 2023

Bengaluru: Even as the political battle hots up in Varuna where Housing Minister V. Somanna of the BJP is taking on senior Congress leader and former CM Siddharamaiah, speculations are doing rounds that Somanna is also in the race for the CM’s post if the BJP wins the May 10 Assembly polls with an absolute majority.

Somanna, who is also contesting from Chamarajanagar, will join current CM Basavaraj Bommai in the race for the CM’s gaddi with Union Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP National General Secretary B.L. Santosh showing interest in the leadership and organisational capabilities of Somanna, who has over four decades of political experience, it is learnt. 

Shah and Santosh are said to be particularly impressed with the way Somanna is working  for achieving the task set out to him by the BJP Central leadership. 

The BJP, which is determined to defeat Siddharamaiah in his home turf of Varuna, found Somanna as the most capable leader in the BJP to take on the senior Congress leader and subsequently fielded him from Varuna along with Chamarajanagar seat.

BJP leadership is banking on Somanna, a Lingayat leader,  to outwit Siddharamaiah, who is highly critical of PM Modi. After fielding Somanna from Varuna, which has a sizeable Lingayat population, the BJP leadership has stood solidly behind him giving him all necessary support and resources.

The ruling BJP is going all out to wrest the Varuna seat from the Congress and Union Home Minister Amit Shah only on Tuesday, addressed a mega rally at Varuna and sought votes for Somanna. 

ONE COMMENT

  1. citizen says:
    May 5, 2023 at 10:37 am

    Siddu will win with 30000 lead, his people wont betray him for some outsider or for a thadipar home minister

    

