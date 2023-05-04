Stars descend on Varuna

May 4, 2023

Hat-trick hero Shivarajkumar, actress Nishvika Naidu join Congress candidate Siddharamaiah’s Road Show

Mysore/Mysuru: With less than a week to go for elections on May 10, the campaigning is on a full gear, especially at Varuna Assembly Constituency in the district that has turned into a high-voltage electoral battle with incumbent Leader of Opposition in the Legislative Assembly Siddharamaiah in the fray facing a tough contest from BJP’s V. Somanna.

After a lull, Siddharamaiah hit the campaign trail in Varuna this morning, went on a Road Show touching several villages of Nanjangud taluk. However, this time he (Siddharamaiah) got a star power in actor hat-trick hero Shivarajkumar, who joined him with Sandalwood actress Nishvika Naidu of ‘Aane Madi Helutheeni Naanu Ninnavanu…’ song fame from ‘Guru Shishyaru’.

MLC and KPCC Spokesman Nagaraj Yadav, former Chairman of Karnataka Maharshi Valmiki Scheduled Tribe Development Corporation Limited S.C. Basavaraju and other prominent leaders also accompanied Siddharamaiah.

Siddharamaiah, who is playing an emotional card, calling it as his last election, sought the support of voters, who had overwhelmingly supported him during the elections he contested in the past in 2008 and 2013 from Varuna.

The former CM, who embarked on the road show from Rampura said, “During my previous elections too, you villagers had polled more votes in my favour, so also in the case of my son Dr. Yathindra who successfully contested the previous elections held in 2018.”

The village wore a festive look with jubilant youths welcoming Siddharamaiah and other leaders with the beating of native drums and went along with their leader throughout the road show in the interiors of the village.

Similar was the mood at Maralur, where the villagers welcomed Siddharamaiah with flags bearing his portrait. However, when actor Shivarajukumar descended on the campaign scene, the villagers went gaga.

Shivarajkumar’s wife Geetha Shivarajkumar (who recently joined Congress) and her brother Madhu Bangarappa, Congress candidate in Soraba Constituency, Shivamogga, also joined Siddha-ramaiah for campaigning at Kempisiddanahundi village.

Actor and former Mandya MP Ramya too will be campaigning for Siddharamaiah at Varuna, according to the schedule released by Mysuru District Congress Committee.

As per schedule, Siddha-ramaiah’s road show will cover a total of 11 villages including Thandavapura, Hulimavu, Hadinaru, Hosakote, Suttur, Biligere, Nagarle and Mallupura.

Interaction with scribes

Mysuru District Journalists Association (MDJA) has organised an interaction with Siddharamaiah on Saturday (May 6) at 9 am at Patrakarthara Bhavana on Thyagaraja road in city, according to MDJA General Secretary M. Subramanya.