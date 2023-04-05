Polls: In a first, Cash Seizure Redressal Committee formed

April 5, 2023

Banks told to watch transactions

Mysore/Mysuru: To ensure general public carrying cash, who will be under scrutiny during election, are not troubled, a Cash Seizure Redressal Committee has been set up to look into unaccounted cash seizures at check-posts and take a call to return the cash, maximum within a week’s time. The Committee, a first of its kind, including Senior Officers, will look into the veracity of claims and return the seized cash, on production of documents. Earlier, in such cases, soon after the cash was seized, they were directly booked for violation of Model Code of Conduct and the cash was sent to the Treasury.

Deputy Commissioner K.V. Rajendra said ‘Zilla Panchayat (ZP) Chief Executive Officer (CEO) is heading the Cash Seizure Redressal Committee and ever since Model Code of Conduct came into force on Mar. 29, measures are taken to keep extra vigil on cash transportation.’

K.M. Gayathri, Mysuru ZP CEO and Nodal Officer for the implementation of Model Code of Conduct, has come out with specific instructions for the bank officers, for the strict implementation of the election related norms.

Gayathri conducted a meeting of Lead Bank Officers at ZP auditorium here yesterday and instructed them to keep a close and constant watch on the accounts of customers and their cash transactions, mainly withdrawal and deposit of cash, Real Time Gross Settlement (RTGS) and online payments and immediately inform the authorities concerned, in case of any suspicious transactions. For the withdrawal and deposit of huge amount, substantiating documents should be obtained from the customers. The prior permission of Election Commission should be taken before sanctioning subsidised loan, as we should be cautious with Model Code of Conduct in force, added Gayathri.