‘Our glorious history buried and false narratives foisted on us’

April 5, 2023

Orator Chakravarthy Sulibele after felicitating artistes, designers of play ‘Tipu Nija Kanasugalu’

Mysore/Mysuru: The play on Tipu Sultan titled ‘Tipu Nija Kanasugalu’ (The Real Dreams of Tipu) produced by theatre repertory Rangayana is a resounding success — with 56 performances — and has drawn thousands of spectators to theatre. The playwright Addanda C. Cariappa, who has written the play and is also the Director of Rangayana, has claimed that the play attempted to unmask the 18th century ruler.

An event held at Madhava Krupa in Mysuru last evening celebrated the success of the play and the people who are behind the production including actors, music directors, costume designers, light and sound providers were felicitated. The event was jointly organised by Yuva Brigade and Mysuru Kala Pratishtana.

Founder of Yuva Brigade and noted orator Chakravarthy Sulibele and social worker Vadiraj felicitated the artistes, technicians and all the others who were involved in the play that was staged at many important places in Karnataka.

In his address, Chakravarthy Sulibele said that the play, which exposes historical lies that have been peddled since decades, has been welcomed with open arms by the people. It attracted the audience to the theatre at a time when not many people go to see plays. “This massive crowd at plays reflects the public sentiments,” he said.

“After India became independent from colonial rule, we fell prey to pseudo-secularism that glorified Tipu Sultan as a freedom fighter and a lover of Kannada language. We were taught in our schools about the so-called heroic acts of Tipu and now when we see his real face and cruelty, we are shocked how history has been twisted to suit the machinations of the ruling dispensations. This is how India was governed where historical facts were buried, invaders were glorified and our ancient culture, ethos, tradition and scientific knowledge were condemned as of no worth,” Chakravarthy Sulibele regretted.

Truth revealed now

“Only now when the truth has been revealed, their evil designs are exposed. Unfortunately, fake historical proof was created and Indians were pitted against Indians for political gains. And those who helped brainwash our people were self-centred academics, historians and their political masters. Our glorious history was wiped off from our memories and false history was foisted on us. But the people and communities who have suffered the atrocities by rulers like Tipu Sultan kept their sufferings alive through generations and they remember the horrors till date,” he added.

In his address, Rangayana Director Addanda Cariappa said that the play is about the hitherto hidden true face of Tipu Sultan that many don’t want to hear about. “There is only one particular section of the society to whom the freedom of speech and expression applies. When I try to introduce the darker side and the cruel side of Tipu Sultan, my voice is suppressed. I have come out with this literary work after thorough research and based on many books,” he added.

“We have taken this play to every part of Karnataka. People turned up in large numbers and many shows were declared house-full, a previously unheard-of phenomenon for a historical drama. I am confident about the facts of my story, and some people are trying to hide the cruel face of Tipu under an innocent mask on his true face. And I also have evidence that it is two Vokkaligas, Uri Gowda and Nanje Gowda who killed Tipu and not the British,” Cariappa said.

Mysuru Kala Pratishtana President Hanumanthachar Joshi, Secretary Madhurya Ramaswamy, Chethan and others were present.

Slapping incident recalled

Sharing his experiences, the star attraction of the play Sachin Mithra of Bidar, who played the role of Tipu Sultan said, “When we finished the show in Hassan, a woman approached me and said that she wanted to take a photo with me. The woman slapped me all of a sudden and when I asked her why she slapped me, she apologised and said that she had actually slapped Tipu Sultan and not me.”

“Many people, irrespective of their ideologies have watched the play and have given us a standing ovation wherever we have performed. I was surprised to see the interest of the spectators,” Sachin Mithra added.