Thousands throng Temple Town for Teppotsava
April 5, 2023

Nanjangud: Nanjangud, popularly known as the Dakshina Kashi (Southern Kashi), was teeming with thousands of devotees who witnessed Lord Srikanteshwaraswamy Dodda Jathra ‘Teppotsava’ (floating festival) at the River Kapila in Nanjangud last evening organised by the Hindu Religious Institutions and Charitable Endowments Department, Government of Karnataka.

As part of the Teppotsava, several puja rituals began early in the morning at the Srikanteshwaraswamy Temple where devotees were allowed to have darshana of the presiding deity after Mahamanagalarathi.

Thousands of devotees, who had arrived from across the State following the Churnotsava Purvaka Avabruta Teertha Snana, took Teertha Snana at River Kapila early in the morning and offered sevas like Urulu Seva, Dhoopa Deepa Seva, offering silver articles to hundis, thus fulfilling their vow.

After the performance of all  customary pujas and rituals to the deities (Lord Srikanteshwaraswamy and Goddess Parvati) in the temple, a team of priests led by Temple Chief Priest Nagachandra Dikshit brought the Utsava Murthi of the deities on a specially decorated ‘Pallakki’ (palanquin), to the banks of  River Kapila. Later the Utsava Murthi of Lord Srikanteshwara and Goddess Parvati were installed in a coracle and set afloat in River Kapila (three rounds), amidst thunderous applause by the huge crowd of devotees.

During the Teppostava, devotees celebrated by setting off firecrackers on banks of River Kapila near Hejjige village and enjoyed the lights in the night sky.

Police personnel were deployed at the venue for the smooth conduct of the mega event witnessed by over 60,000 devotees. Temple Assistant Executive Officer (AEO) Venkatesh Prasad, Jagadish and others were present on the occasion.

