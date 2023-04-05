11 strong rooms readied in Mysuru to store EVMs

April 5, 2023

Mysore/Mysuru: Karnataka Assembly Elections are around the corner and the Election Commission has begun the process of setting up of strong rooms to store EVMs (Electronic Voting Machines) and VVPATs (Voter Verifiable Paper Audit Trail). Hundreds of skilled workers, government employees, supervisors and contract staff are being used for the strong room design as per the established norms of the Election Commission.

In Mysuru, 11 strong rooms are being readied as the district jurisdiction covers 11 Assembly segments. Before the voting and at the end of voting, the EVMs along with VVPATs are kept in designated strongrooms, which are sealed with double locks. This process is done in the presence of candidates and observers of the Election Commission.

CCTVs are installed in the strongrooms and they are also guarded with security provided by the Central Armed Police forces round the clock. Candidates can send designated agents or present themselves at the strongroom for vigil as well.

Picture shows staff numbering the floor as per the booth data.

Strong room venues

For the Chamaraja Constituency, the strong room is being set up at Baden Powell School behind the DC Office, for Krishnaraja at Maharaja’s College Centenary Hall, for Narasimharaja Constituency at JSS College Ooty Road and for Chamundeshwari segment at Maharani’s Arts College on JLB Road.

Likewise, for Periyapatna Constituency, the strong room is being readied at Taluk Office, for K.R. Nagar at Taluk Office, for Hunsur at St. Joseph’s School, for Nanjangud and H.D. Kote at their respective Taluk Offices, for T. Narasipura segment at Vidyodaya School and for Varuna Constituency at JSS College, Deveerammanahalli in Nanjangud.

As per Election Commission mandate

All basic facilities including accessibility, security, electricity, water, toilets, food supply and others are taken into account while setting up the strong rooms. After the rooms are established, the EVMs and VVPATs will be shifted from the EVM Warehouse in Mysuru and will be under the possession of the respective Returning Officers. 24X7 security will be provided.

The process of mustering will be held before polling and the machines will be shifted as per numbering and categorization to the respective booths. On the day of polling, a copy of the Form-17C having details of total polled votes, seals (unique number), serial numbers of EVMs and VVPATs used in polling stations is provided to polling agents of candidates.

Double lock system

After completion of the poll on May 10, EVMs and VVPATs are sealed in the respective carrying cases, in the presence of polling agents. The signature of the polling agent is taken on the seals. Polled EVMs and VVPATs are escorted to the strong rooms for storing in a double lock system in the presence of candidates or their representatives.

The machines will later be shifted to the counting centre of Maharani’s College of Commerce and Management in Vinayakanagar (Paduvarahalli) that is the main counting centre for all the Assembly segments.

On May 13, the day of counting, the strong room at Maharani’s College of Commerce and Management will be opened in the presence of candidates, the Returning Officer and an Election Commission observer. Round-wise counting units are brought to the counting tables from strong rooms under continuous CCTV coverage. EVMs and VVPATs are stored back in the strong room in the presence of candidates or their representatives till the completion of the election petition period.

ROs and AROs just a call away

The following are the Returning Officers (ROs) and Assistant Returning Officers (AROs) for the ensuing Assembly Election on May 10: