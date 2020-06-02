DKS installation as KPCC President on June 7 postponed

June 2, 2020

Bengaluru: Senior Congress leader and former Minister D.K. Shivakumar’s (DKS) assumption of office as KPCC (Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee) President which was scheduled to take place on June 7, has been postponed as there is no permission to hold any political meetings until June 8 due to COVID-19 regulations.

Speaking to presspersons at the KPCC Office here yesterday, DKS, who is MLA from Kanakapura, said that the installation ceremony had to be postponed as political or public gatherings are not permitted.