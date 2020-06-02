‘Basava Ratna’ award conferred on Corona Warriors

June 2, 2020

Mysore/Mysuru: District Minister S.T. Somashekar conferred the prestigious ‘Basava Ratna’ award, instituted by Mysuru Sharana Mandali, to four Corona Warriors of the city —- MCC Commissioner Gurudatta Hegde, Additional Deputy Commissioner B.R. Poornima, District Health Officer Dr.R.Venkatesh and Mediwave IVF and Fertility Research Hospital Managing Director Dr. Sharath Kumar —- at a programme held at Mysuru District Journalists Association (MDJA) here on Sunday.

Dr. S. Ravikumar, son of Dr.Sharath Kumar, received the award on behalf of his father, who could not make it to the programme.

Speaking on the occasion, Kannada Book Authority (KBA) Chairman Nandish Hanche said that Mysuru Sharana Mandali had done a good job by honouring Corona Warriors, who are doing a great service in the District Administration’s battle against the deadly Novel Coronavirus.

Chamaraja MLA L.Nagendra, Mysuru Sharana Mandali President Mugur Nanjundaswamy, Mysuru District Co-operative Union President H.V.Rajiv, District Kannada Sahitya Parishat President Dr. Y.D. Rajanna, MDJA President C.K. Mahendra, leaders U.S.Shekhar, Dr. D. Thimmaiah and others were present.