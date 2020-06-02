‘Basava Ratna’ award conferred on Corona Warriors
COVID-19, News

‘Basava Ratna’ award conferred on Corona Warriors

June 2, 2020

Mysore/Mysuru: District Minister S.T. Somashekar conferred the prestigious ‘Basava Ratna’ award, instituted by Mysuru Sharana Mandali, to four Corona Warriors of the city —- MCC Commissioner Gurudatta Hegde, Additional Deputy Commissioner B.R. Poornima, District Health Officer Dr.R.Venkatesh and Mediwave IVF and Fertility Research Hospital Managing Director Dr. Sharath Kumar —- at a programme held at Mysuru District Journalists Association (MDJA) here on Sunday.

Dr. S. Ravikumar, son of Dr.Sharath Kumar, received the award on behalf of his father, who could not make it to the programme.

Speaking on the occasion, Kannada Book Authority (KBA) Chairman Nandish Hanche said that Mysuru Sharana Mandali had done a good job by honouring Corona Warriors, who are doing a great service in the District Administration’s battle against the deadly Novel Coronavirus.

Chamaraja MLA L.Nagendra, Mysuru Sharana Mandali President Mugur Nanjundaswamy, Mysuru District Co-operative Union President H.V.Rajiv, District Kannada Sahitya Parishat President Dr. Y.D. Rajanna, MDJA President C.K. Mahendra, leaders U.S.Shekhar, Dr. D. Thimmaiah and others were present.

ONE COMMENT ON THIS POST To “‘Basava Ratna’ award conferred on Corona Warriors”

  1. Ab says:
    June 2, 2020 at 8:21 pm

    Want to see doctors who are corona warriors go to district hospital Mysore.
    What are the contribution of these people who have received this award?

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

ABOUT

Mysuru’s favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 41 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it’s readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

CONTACT

Academy News Papers Private Limited, Publishers, Star of Mysore & Mysuru Mithra, 15-C, Industrial ‘A’ Layout, Bannimantap, Mysuru-570015. Phone no. – 0821 249 6520

To advertise on Star of Mysore, email us at

Online Edition: [email protected]
Print Editon: [email protected]
For News/Press Release: [email protected]

Searching